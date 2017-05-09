The 7 Best Science Documentaries On Netflix Right Now

05.09.17 4 hours ago
best science documentaries on netflix right now

FOX

Last Updated: May 9th

Science is part of us all. It’s the search for truth in a hostile universe. Our desire to discover, explore, and understand the world within and around us is a universal goal and science is the toolkit. Below are some of the most intriguing science documentaries and series on subjects that range from the inner-workings of our brain to the birth of the universe. Enjoy!

Related: The 10 Best Nature Documentaries On Netflix Right Now

Particle Fever (2013)

Particle Fever follows six of the main scientists working in and around the large hadron collider as they ready for the project to launch. It’s a fascinating look into what it takes to get a project as huge as the collider launched. It also focuses on the mind-blowing possibilities the collider could reveal to the scientific community.

Around The Web

TAGSDocumentaryNETFLIXsciencewhat to watch

Innovative Minds

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 5 days ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 6 days ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 6 days ago
How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

05.01.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP