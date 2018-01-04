We love data. Seriously, wave a list of the most popular candy by state in front of us, and we are salivating and doing a full “Gimee, Gimee” dance. So, regardless of our personal positions on mega-retailer Walmart, when they dropped info about the top seller in each state in the nation, the entire Life section wanted to know what item was a rollback king.
The sheer size of the Walmart chain (over 4,700 stores in the U.S.) means that they have access to a pretty representational sample size, so what the freak is up with these results? Like it makes complete sense that Californians are buying protein powder in bulk, Arkansans are loading up on RV and marine antifreeze, Oklahomans are getting flavorful with barbeque sauce, and Iowans are using crystals to soften their water in large numbers. These aren’t a reach to understand, but some of the others are legit puzzling.
NC’s top selling product may be mayonnaise, but it sure as hell isn’t Hellman’s’ …..its Duke’s
As a Washingtonian, I have never purchased vanilla frosting in my life. What the fuck is happening at these Walmarts?
Damn right it’s Duke’s.
Aint gonna lie, I’ve mail ordered Duke’s Mayo to my house from the company. Best mayo ever.
I admire that.
Alabama and crayons seems pretty appropriate. Lots of inappropriate jokes I’ll just leave on the table
Damn! How many TVs do texans have?
Apparently they love mounting them.
i have 7 so maybe i’m part of the problem
@Fartakiss SEVEN TVS???? THAT IS TOO MANY TVS IMO!
You know he means it because of all the caps.
Full disclosure two of them are not mounted because I don’t know where to put them
Dude, you have to mount them to live in Texas. Do you even mount, bro?
The Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chair is hardly terrifying. It’s rather cute.
I find it haunting.