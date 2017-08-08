Chefs Tell Us Where To Find The Best Steak In The Country

#Chefs Tell Us #Food
08.08.17 1 hour ago 5 Comments

Uproxx

How you order and eat your steak is more than a matter of preference. It’s also an indicator of taste and personal development. If you wanna argue about that, seek out someone who prefers well-done New York strip with a side of ketchup. On one hand, your meat, your rules. On the other, both the overcooking and the condiments mask the taste of some really fine aged beef, so it’s like buying $300 jeans and spray painting them. Why go to the expense in the first place?

There are all sorts of unspoken rules that pervade the steakhouse experience. Most people stick to medium-rare orders. But, savvy connoisseurs know tougher cuts ― like tri-tip, hangar, flank, skirt steak, and flap steak ― need time for their fibers to loosen up. Those need to be cooked past medium-rare. Knowing things like that, or that filet mignon is best not ordered on its own because it lacks flavor, mark you as an insider. And touching steak sauce is an affront, one that leaves jaded servers making meaningful eye contact with one another to signal yet another meat rube in the dining room.

Everything I know about steak, I learned on television under the tutelage of culinary personalities — watching people get dragged for their violations. I am not in a position to give you the definitive cut and temperature for the cultured carnivore. However, I do know a lot of really fine chefs, so I contacted them and asked about the best steaks they’ve ever ordered. Check out their answers, luxuriate in some beef porn, and hop into the comments to tell me that the best steak in the world is the one that you make. You know you want to.

Hawaii Volcano House (Hawaii National Park, HI)

Chef Erica Abell — Chef, Boneyard Bistro

Boneyard Bistro

I stayed in Hawaii a few years back, and almost every night for a week, I dined at the Volcano House and ordered the grilled New York steak, perfectly cooked and paired with a buttery lobster tail and locally grown mushrooms … amazing. It might have just been the island air and the fact that we were sitting, staring at a beautiful star-filled sky with an active volcano glowing in the distance, or it’s just one damn good steak!

Birthday dinner for @bobbydau #happybirthday #volcanohouse

A post shared by Lisa Dau (@lisadau) on

#volcanohouse#foodie#instafood#instatravelling#travelgram

A post shared by Tiffany Yuan (@tiff_weiwei) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chefs Tell Us#Food
TAGSChefs Tell Usfamous chefsFOODSTEAK

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP