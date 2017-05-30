Shutterstock/Uproxx

Summer is right around the corner. This means that the days of darker spirit-based cocktails are behind us. An old fashioned or Manhattan is perfect for a dreary, cold winter evening — but, sunny, warm weather calls for lighter rum, vodka, gin, mescal, and tequila-based drinks.

With June just days away, everyone is wondering what the cocktail of Summer ’17 will be. Luckily for us, talented bartenders from all over the country have chimed in with advice for what we should be sipping all summer long.

Alex Riddle, Roka Akor in San Francisco

Shutterstock

“This summer, people should be drinking smashes of all kinds. Light and refreshing with a bit of citrus, smashes are the perfect warm weather drink.”