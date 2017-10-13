Power Ranking The Best Taco Fillings Ever

Tacos are a delight. They are the epitome of great street food but can also be elevated to culinary heights. You can eat them standing up or sitting down. They are at once simple and complex. The combination of a warmed tortilla filled with a protein that’s been fried, stewed, roasted, braised, or grilled and a little salsa is nearly impossible to beat. Those ingredients are often so good together that little garnish is ever needed. Sometimes a little bit of cilantro adds a nice flourish here and there. Sometimes some crunchy cabbage adds an extra layer of delightful texture. But most of the time all you need is that tortilla with some awesomely cooked meat inside and a little dollop of salsa.
So, we have to ask, which is the best taco filling? We already know it’s not the ground beef of our many days spent in lunchroom cafeterias (even though none of us could ever wait for Taco Tuesday to arrive). A great taco filling is a nuanced balance of protein, spice, fat, and cooking acumen. It can be low and slow. It can fast and flame-filled. Either way, it needs to be flavorful.
Let’s dive in!
10. Tinga (Shredded Chicken)
Pulled or shredded stewed chicken is great. But it almost always needs to be thighs and legs. The dark meat has that extra layer of fat that really makes this one pop when you add a little bit of crumbly cheese. Still, ordering the chicken always feels like the safe option and tacos are supposed to be wild and fun.
Cat food as a filling for tacos is seriously overrated.
Never had nopales in a taco, just as a side dish. Have to try now.
I’m a nopales lover, but man are they a fucking bear to clean right.
How the hell did you not have ground beef on here. Seriously? It beats none of these? NONE?
Although they’re not what most people would consider “comfort food,” ground beef tacos definitely fit that bill for me. They were the first food I ever considered to be my favorite food as a kid, and they’re a reliable standby when I want a meal that I know with absolute certainty will not disappoint. Whether it’s inside a fresh-made tortilla with fancy toppings, or strictly old school style in a crisp shell with nothing but cheddar on top (and ketchup, if I’m really going back to my childhood), ground beef tacos never disappoint!