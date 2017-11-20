Your Thanksgiving Six-Pack Should Include These Top Shelf Beers

Shutterstock

Thanksgiving week is here. Shopping lists are being written, family is getting ready to travel, and the anticipation for a great meal with a weekend worth of leftovers is thick in the autumn air.

Speaking of that dinner and all those leftovers, we thought we’d do a special six-pack of beers to pair with your food this week. It’s a Thanksgiving beer miracle. A beer-acle, if you will.

Anyway, below are some great beers to drink while cooking, eating, watching Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, and building that epic Thanksgiving leftover sandwich on Friday morning.

STONE XOCOVEZA — STONE BREWING

Stone’s imperial stout is probably their most popular beer. Luckily for us, Stone also just re-released it right in time for a holiday season full of beer drinking.

The milky chocolate stout is brewed with cocoa, coffee, pasilla peppers, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. It’s like a Mexican hot chocolate beer, with a kick of spice and an even bigger kick of alcohol. The 8.1 percent ABV is no joke and will get you extra tipsy in one or two bottles.