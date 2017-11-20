Your Thanksgiving Six-Pack Should Include These Top Shelf Beers

Thanksgiving week is here. Shopping lists are being written, family is getting ready to travel, and the anticipation for a great meal with a weekend worth of leftovers is thick in the autumn air.
Speaking of that dinner and all those leftovers, we thought we’d do a special six-pack of beers to pair with your food this week. It’s a Thanksgiving beer miracle. A beer-acle, if you will.
Anyway, below are some great beers to drink while cooking, eating, watching Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, and building that epic Thanksgiving leftover sandwich on Friday morning.
STONE XOCOVEZA — STONE BREWING
Stone’s imperial stout is probably their most popular beer. Luckily for us, Stone also just re-released it right in time for a holiday season full of beer drinking.
The milky chocolate stout is brewed with cocoa, coffee, pasilla peppers, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. It’s like a Mexican hot chocolate beer, with a kick of spice and an even bigger kick of alcohol. The 8.1 percent ABV is no joke and will get you extra tipsy in one or two bottles.
Drink up liberal thinkers, in large quantities, make yourself even more beta than you already are. Alcohol kills testosterone, you don’t care about things like that anyway
Beverage posts really affect you in curious ways.