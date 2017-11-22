It’s almost Thanksgiving and you don’t need an intro from me. Let’s get right to the main course (which happens to be side dishes)!
PAST RESULTS:
BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve
Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
Date Night Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Pasta Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Hot Beef Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Shellfish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
BBQ Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Pumpkin Spice Showdown — 1) (tie) Vince, Zach 2) Steve
CURRENT SCORE:
We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round. As it stands, the score is:
ZACH: 18
VINCE: 14
STEVE: 12
ZACH’S PUMPKIN FONDUE
Side dishes are tough around Thanksgiving. It’s always so regionally based that you have to wonder — is there really a wrong answer to the “great side dish at Thanksgiving” debate? Basically, no. Anything will do as long as it’s at least tangentially based on autumn and local harvests. Besides, most of what we consider “classic” Thanksgiving side dishes are just foods Ogilvy and Bernays crammed down our throats to sell more shit during the last century. So, there really is no wrong answer here.
(Watch your toes, I’m about to drop a mic) You know what’s really not a wrong answer? A vat of melted cheese, that’s what. I give you a baked pumpkin filled with baked-in-the-pumpkin three cheese fondue.
The Pumpkin
This recipe is kinda perfect for Thanksgiving. One, you’ll need something for your oven to do while the turkey rests for an hour or two. Two, it’s a really high-quality side with a very low impact preparation.
I used a Muscat Pumpkin here because, yes, I live in Europe which is somehow bafflingly a negative (I secretly tell myself that you’re all just painfully jealous). Anyway, you want to choose one about the size of a bowling ball for this recipe. Muscat’s have a rich, deeply orange, and savory flesh that’s only slightly sweet. It’s also thicker on the inside giving you plenty of heft.
Open that sucker up, scoop out all of the seeds and sinew, and pop it in the oven on a high-ish temperature (400F) for about 30 minutes or until the inner flesh is fork tender. I do sprinkle some sea salt on the inside of the pumpkin. It helps bring out the flavors. I use my cast iron skillet here. That’s the only cooking platform you really need. A baking sheet is fine too. Whatever works for you.
You can also totally bake the pumpkin ahead of time to free up your oven on Thanksgiving. It’ll get reheated when you bake in the cheese anyway. In that case, all you’ll do to finish this on Thanksgiving is 30 minutes of oven time.
Zach – anytime you’re putting wine and multi-national cheese on the menu, be sure to invite me. This makes for a pretty impressive-looking and tasty dish alright, but basically you made cheese bread, which at best is an overly simplistic appetizer, not a Thanksgiving side dish.
Steve: extra points for variety of ingredients and preparation technique. Also, I dig that you managed to incorporate both beer and wine along with a shit-ton of cheese. HOWEVER. You really should have stopped before the cherries reared their ugly heads. Don’t get me wrong, I like cherries too, just not on my potatoes.
Vince: I’m stealing this recipe. And I’m so happy to see you finally adding splash of green to your presentation. Winner.
The funniest part is detecting that subtle defeated feeling in Zach’s voice when he’s describing his cooking tools.
“I use my cast iron skillet here. That’s the only cooking platform you really need. A baking sheet is fine too. Whatever works for you.”
How far we’ve come from putting Icelandic lava rocks in an Irish spring to make a natural sous vide. Anyway, *I* still like hearing your passion for your gadgets.
The second I saw Zach and Steve struggle to criticize Vince’s dish, it sealed the deal for me. Vince’s for an easy win this round.
Zach second place. Sadly this may be too much cheese for me, and it seems too heavy even for a Thanksgiving side. Those are small critiques because I’d bathe in this. Full stop.
Alas, gravy receptacles, dude. Can’t be beat.
Steve- You could have easily come in second (clears throat, shouts from the rooftop) AND MAYBE EVEN COULD HAVE WON! But the cherries, man. Gorganzola and red wine and almonds? The last few flourishes. What’s with you and flourishes!! I smiled at your confidence as you poured that awesome beer in the pan. Sexy move. Really dug it. Also, without those cherries, amazing photos.
Alas, potatoes are boring. Always.
My only critique is that none of you assholes made these dishes, for me personally, in my kitchen, 20 minutes ago.
Far as rankings go…do I go with the vat of cheese or the butter/fat/egg gravy bowl with cheese in it? The au gratin is no doubt delicious, but, I mean, come on. We have a *vat of cheese with duck fat garlic toast*. And a *gravy bowl made of fat and eggs, with gravy and cheese in it*. Jesus.
I think I have to go Vince/Zach/Steve.
Zach’s duck fat garlic toast almost tipped the scales the other way, but I just…can’t pass up Yorkshire Pudding. Ever. It’s a problem*.
*It’s in no way a problem.