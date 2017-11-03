The Best, And Worst, Days To Travel This Thanksgiving

Uproxx

Our air travel system is a fragile thing. Something goes wrong in one place, and it cascades outward across the whole system, causing delays and canceling flights across the country. And nowhere does this stink more than over Thanksgiving, when all any of us want to do is get to where we’re going, have a glass of wine, and possibly get to work on the feast. Fortunately, somebody did the analysis to find the best days to travel during this holiest of food holidays.

Insider tapped an analysis of the Bureau of Transportation Statistics’ on-time tables for airlines and crunched the data to see which days had the most delays and which had the least. The results more or less likely confirm what you’ve already suspected: The earlier the better, and you shouldn’t stick around too long after the turkey is served.

Heading Out

#mealvoucher #because #flightdelay #why #haha #becausesnowing #loveyou #snow #troubles #justwait A post shared by Vera Panda (@veradapanda) on Nov 3, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

The best day to fly out is the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Yeah, this isn’t workable for everyone, especially if vacation days are tight, but if you can possibly do this, and don’t mind sleeping in your old room at home for a few more nights, grab the Saturday flight.

Yeah, this isn’t workable for everyone, especially if vacation days are tight, but if you can possibly do this, and don’t mind sleeping in your old room at home for a few more nights, grab the Saturday flight. The second best? Thanksgiving itself. Yeah, flying the day-of doesn’t seem fun, but also the system is largely empty, so there are fewer delays. Thanksgiving Eve is also a fairly good travel day, and the Monday of that week is average.

Yeah, flying the day-of doesn’t seem fun, but also the system is largely empty, so there are fewer delays. Thanksgiving Eve is also a fairly good travel day, and the Monday of that week is average. The worst days to travel? The Sunday before and the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. It’s only logical; most people want to spend a Saturday wrapping things up before traveling, and the Tuesday is when most people finish at work and head straight for the airport.

Going Back