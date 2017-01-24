Getty Image

Chinese New Year falls on January 28th this year, though the celebrations can’t be contained to a single day. This is a full-on festival — loaded with food, decorations, family time, and fireworks. It’s kind of like Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Year’s Eve, and Fourth of July all rolled into one well-lit bacchanal, lasting almost three weeks.

It’s also the most widely-celebrated holiday on the planet, with an estimated 2.9 billion trips taking place all over the world during the travel rush. In fact, Chinese New Year marks the largest movement of people on earth — dwarfing our Thanksgiving and Christmas travel by comparison.

Below you’ll find some of our favorite places to check out Chinese New Year festivities in 2017.