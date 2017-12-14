Last Updated: December 14th
Sometimes you need a nudge to get out that door and hit the road. Other times you need a full on shove. Below you’ll find a round-up the best travel documentaries on Netflix. Read, then watch to discover faraway places and the mad few who wander to the edges of the map in search of adventure.
Related: The 20 Best Documentaries On Netflix Right Now
180 Degrees South (2010)
I debated whether to include this film. There is a really superb climbing story buried in a lot unnecessary narrative posturing and half-baked (pun intended) politics. Where the film shines in its portrayal of adventurers and mountaineers (and businessmen) Yvon Chouinard and Doug Tompkins. Their late 1960s trip to Patagonia is the stuff of legends, and Jeff Johnson takes great care in recreating their trip with his bros. Yvon, Doug, and their families, have carved out a good life in Patagonia. They climb mountains. They surf. They grow organic food. They make gear to fund said life. They care about saving the environment. Although the film falls into white savior themes sometimes, it still has amazing photography and plenty of pure adventure.
Dennis Rodman’s Big Bang In Pyongyang (2015)
This movie has to be seen to be believed. Chicago Bulls’ legend Dennis Rodman has had a bizarre obsession with North Korea and its cult leader Kim Jong-un. This documentary follows Rodman as he travels around North Korea in relative luxury as a superstar athlete, which is surely better treatment than he gets stateside these days. Surreal and downright hilarious situations ensue leaving any viewer dumbstruck at what they just watched.
i don’t have netflix, and don’t know if it’s on there, but the great chicken wing hunt is about travel (on a very small scale), food, love, and interesting people. i’d recommend it.
You include a doc on Amanda Knox on a travel list and completely ignore Departures which recently added their third and final season to NF. Come on. Can’t Uproxx get anything right these days?
Well, Amanda Knox story is a about travel and living abroad and how wrong it can go.
And, we do have a travel show list for Netflix here.
I left Departures off the list because it gets a little too bro-y. [uproxx.com]
I loved 180 degrees south. The journey was awesome. The freedom of boating down to South America. inspiring. I saw a few of these and added a few to my Q just now.
“Q?” :)
that’s so cute.