Sometimes you need a nudge to get out that door and hit the road. Other times you need a full on shove. Below you’ll find a round-up the best travel documentaries on Netflix. Read, then watch to discover faraway places and the mad few who wander to the edges of the map in search of adventure.

180 Degrees South (2010)

I debated whether to include this film. There is a really superb climbing story buried in a lot unnecessary narrative posturing and half-baked (pun intended) politics. Where the film shines in its portrayal of adventurers and mountaineers (and businessmen) Yvon Chouinard and Doug Tompkins. Their late 1960s trip to Patagonia is the stuff of legends, and Jeff Johnson takes great care in recreating their trip with his bros. Yvon, Doug, and their families, have carved out a good life in Patagonia. They climb mountains. They surf. They grow organic food. They make gear to fund said life. They care about saving the environment. Although the film falls into white savior themes sometimes, it still has amazing photography and plenty of pure adventure.

Dennis Rodman’s Big Bang In Pyongyang (2015)

This movie has to be seen to be believed. Chicago Bulls’ legend Dennis Rodman has had a bizarre obsession with North Korea and its cult leader Kim Jong-un. This documentary follows Rodman as he travels around North Korea in relative luxury as a superstar athlete, which is surely better treatment than he gets stateside these days. Surreal and downright hilarious situations ensue leaving any viewer dumbstruck at what they just watched.

