Australia Leads Off The Best Travel Photos On Instagram This Week

Unsplash

This week the travel world was dominated by Tourism Australia’s genius move to use Crocodile Dundee, Danny McBride, Chris Hemsworth, and almost every Australian celebrity you can think of to lure you to Australia this year. There are sales on flights from America to Australia along with deals on great packages that’ll take you all over the country in the lap of luxury. If you’re hyped on going down under, now’s the time to book that travel.

We also got some great highlights from less traveled corners of the world like Lake Baikal in the eastern reaches of Russia and the magical canyons of Havasupai in Arizona. Let’s dive in!

AUSTRALIA

How many of us saw the Tourism Australia promos during the Super Bowl and, now, really want that movie to exist? Well, until it does, you’ll just have to head Down Under yourself. Check out this week’s cheap flights for some great deals.

LAKE BAIKAL, RUSSIA

Lake Baikal is the epitome of over the hills and far away. The lake is the world’s largest and deepest freshwater body by volume and contains 23 percent of the entire globe’s fresh water. That’s mind-boggling to consider. It’s also one of the most picturesque and wild corners of the planet. You can fly into Irkutsk and head over. Or, embrace real adventure and board the Trans-Siberian in Vladivostok or Moscow to arrive by rail. Either way, it might be time to check on Russian visa prices.