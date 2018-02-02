The Best Travel Photos On Instagram This Week

Unsplash

There are scores of reasons to strike a new path and hit the road in 2018. Travel is the great character builder and the ultimate humanizing tool. It’s not always easy, but the ends are always rewarding.

Since 2010, Instagram has made an indelible impact on the travel world. The combination of direct marketing, influencers, and the common person being able to share insight from literally every corner of the world has led travel to feel far more accessible. At the same time, long-term vagabonding — once the domain of hippies, wanderers, and weirdos — is suddenly ruled by insta-celebrities.

For better or worse, this is where we are. And no one can deny the power of a great photograph on Instagram and its ability to lure us like a scintillating siren. Let’s dive into the best this week has to offer!

Antarctica

2018 is the year for an adventure. Traveling to Antarctica is the ultimate travel-cred holy grail. It’s never cheap. It’s legit dangerous. And only a (relative) few have made the journey.

You can either sail around the islands and mingle with penguins or you can go full-Shackleton and trek from the coast to the South Pole — truly becoming one of the mad ones.