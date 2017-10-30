A Photo Tour Of Lonely Planet’s ‘Top 10 Regions To Visit In 2018’

Lonely Planet likes to highlight fantastic and lesser-known corners of the world every year in their ‘Best in Travel’ book. This year was a laundry list of inspiring locales to tempt the spirit of itchy-footed travelers the world over. We’ve already covered the ‘countries‘ and ‘best value‘ destinations. So we thought we’d keep the ball rolling with Lonely Planet’s ‘best regions‘ to hit up in 2018.

This is always an interesting ripple in the ‘throwing the dart at the map’ modus operandi of travel. Covering a fair bit of ground requires a little planning and that old brash go-with-the-flow explorer’s attitude. You can stay in a five-star hotel one night and then sleep on the precipice of a mountainous canyon the next night. That’s a pretty dope way to look at travel and makes exploring a regions one of the wisest uses of your time and money.

You get it. So let’s take a look at where Lonely Planet wants to see you Instagramming in 2018.

10. Los Haitises National Park, Dominican Republic

Shutterstock

Los Haitises feels like a set from Indiana Jones. Rock outcrops jut from the blue seas everywhere you look. Dense rainforests seem to flow directly into the sea — each tree like an octopus trying desperately to get home.

The park is full of caves, rivers, birds, and trail after trail through the dense rainforest, and these trails almost always seem to lead to an unspoiled beach. What more could you want in a tropical paradise?

Bosque húmedo. #stunning #puravida #picofthenight #nature #samana

A post shared by Joan Mesa (@joan_mesa) on

🚶‍♀️☀️ #locomotivex

A post shared by Antoine Boulanger (@ofbake) on

9. Bahia, Brazil

Shutterstock

The state of Bahia on Brazil’s central eastern coast is a deeply cultural experience. The western reaches extend into the Brazilian high deserts with towns and cities peppered throughout the arid mountains and valleys. The eastern reaches are some of the best beach spots and food-centric towns in the country, with amazing stretches of sand and outstanding flavors.

A traveler could spend a year exploring Bahia and only scratch the surface of this ancient and colonial, yet modern and vibrant corner of Brazil. So maybe 2018 is the year to start scratching.

Tbt fora de hora! ❤ #arraialdajuda #bahiabrasil #quesaudade

A post shared by Gislaine Lopes (@gislainealopes) on

Eu não tenho paredes só horizontes🍀🌴😜🌴 #gopro #bahia #travel #gooutside #liveloveandtravel #trip #brasil #itacare #taipudefora #barragrande

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀RUAN – EDUCAÇÃO FÍSICA (@vagneruan) on

