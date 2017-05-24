Last Updated: May 24th
Are you dreaming of that next adventure? We all need to get away at some point. It’s hard to decide where to go, when to go, and why to pick one destination over another. Luckily television (teacher, mother, secret lover) is here to help. Netflix has a long list of travel shows to stoke the fires of your wanderlust.
Here are some of the best travel shows on Netflix streaming, available to watch right now.
Stephen Fry in America is really interesting. Would watch that again.
I found it really delightful and fascinating. Plus, I have a soft spot for Fry from his Jeeves days.
Whoa, no mention of Departures at all? That’s wrong. Its the best travel show I’ve seen and geared towards backpackers as well, not celebrity chefs.
Departures? I’ll put it on the list!
@FSUpunk I like Departures. The only reason I left it out is that the list is soooo bro-y already.
Seriously, when are they going to start giving travel shows to women again? Where’s Holly Morris and Samantha Brown when you need them?
@Zachary Johnston Samantha Brown’s show felt sooooooo vanilla to me. I want something with some fire!
I totally misread this as “The 8 Best Time Travel Shows on Netflix Streaming Right Now.” Extremely disappointed.
@WTFkid I’m sure someone here can accommodate that genre!
Long Way Round blew my mind when it first aired. My wife and I couldn’t believe more people didn’t catch it when it was first broadcast and have given many people the dvd box sets since then. When the Russian guy came out with a guitar in one hand and an AK-47 in the other we knew we were in for an amazing show. If you haven’t watched these, DO IT you won’t regret it.
That show has so many crazy moments. I’ve watched it two or three times all the way through.