True Crime and podcasts go together like peanut butter and (that wrongly incarcerated sh*t is my) jam! With the massive successes of Serial, The Jinx, Making a Murderer, and so many more, it’s clear that we have an insatiable appetite for all things true crime.

That means that there are a lot of choices out there — far too many to list here. But, we can tell you our picks for the ten best true crime podcasts right now. Of course, this isn’t a comprehensive list, so please share your own favs in the comments. Until then, draw the shades, cuddle up safely in bed (maybe with some comforting tea), and start streaming one of these noir gems.

S-TOWN

The beautiful #STown artwork is by @ValeroDoval. A post shared by S-Town Podcast (@stownpodcast) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

S-Town is a spin-off of the insanely popular Serial — which sort of felt like all anyone could talk about as 2014 turned into 2015. This iteration finds This American Life producer Brian Reed heading Alabama to do some true crime digging at the behest of one John B McLemore, a resident of “Shittown.” After someone ends up dead, “the search for the truth leads to a nasty feud, a hunt for hidden treasure, and an unearthing of the mysteries of one man’s life.” Add in some southern gothic characters and Spanish moss and you have yourself a must listen.

This is a serialized story, so start with Chapter One. And good luck not binge-listening to the whole thing.