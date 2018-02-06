A Valentine’s Day Gift Guide For Your Weed Smoking Lover

Uproxx

It’s hard to plan the perfect Valentine’s Day, whether it’s the first one or the seventh or the fifteenth. This is why we stick to the same tried and true staples every year and manufacturers get away with making seven-foot teddy bears. It’s somewhat easier when your partner has hobbies and interests. That’s at least a starting point. Travel! Cooking! Books!

But even that doesn’t get you too much farther. You aren’t going to go online and type in “book” and buy the first result in Google shopping (which is Ocharlyie’s Rhymes from the Niger, BTW). You need to push yourself a little. Sure, people who are into cannabis are always gonna be good with getting some bud — try strains like Sexxpot or Bruce Banner for extra good sexual healing. But, that’s not particularly creative. Instead, try to riff on your beloved’s interests while displaying your creativity.

Yes, that can be daunting. And, that’s where we come in. Relax, and let us wingman this sh*t. We can’t talk you up (unless you request that in the comments), but we can hook you up with a dope gift. When constructing this gift guide, we went with all the clichés but tried to come up with fresh, fun options in those categories.

Jewelry:

Elevate Accessories

Just because a person likes to smoke a little herb doesn’t mean they want to be wearing the traditional marijuana leaf rendered in precious metals. Luckily, there are jewelers crafting gorgeous pieces using the THC molecule as a motif. Elevate Accessories, who make some really bomb smoking trimmings, teamed up with jewelry designer Elain Butcher to create a full set of pieces (earrings, necklace, and ring) in either 14K gold vermeil or sterling silver that pull from geometric shapes and use clean lines. It’s a modern take on a classic image, and everything is handmade in Detroit.

Jewelry company Made with Molecules offers a THC molecule necklace crafted by hand in sterling silver by scientist-turned-artist Raven Hanna, Ph.D. We kid you not, the necklaces are made using “Earth-friendly and people-friendly practices in a solar-powered sugarcane shack on the flank of Kilauea volcano.” In addition to feeling chuffed about choosing a lovely present, you can feel good knowing that a percentage of the purchase price is donated to environmental and science education nonprofit organizations.

You can buy the full set of Butcher designs for $180.00 or opt for the Made with Molecules necklace for $90.00.