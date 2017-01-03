Uproxx

“Do another ranking list!” My editor said as I was running (trying desperately to work off the fast food breakfast sandwiches I had eaten and am now addicted to). I immediately asked if I could rank the 7-Eleven wines because (I thought), “Why not get reimbursed for what I’m already going to do anyway?”

Yes, I know. So gross. I’m probably filled with enough toxins to be considered a super fund site. So I immediately pumped my fist in the air while running, frightening other people with their dogs. (Related: I’m lying about the running. I was walking….slowly…but in full running clothes, and my face was red from the one block I did run so….)

Honestly, I was excited. I thought once again that “this will be fun!” and I skipped to 7-Eleven with the joy of a child on her first day of summer. I was going to write about wine for my job. Next stop, fame. Never mind the fact that it was going to be (ostensibly) bad wine. I was looking forward to this assignment. So I creepily entered 7-Eleven and spent a very long time looking at the wines. It definitely looked like I was about to steal one. Who carefully considers the wine selection in a convenience store? But luckily, I was not kicked out or arrested, and finally, I made my six selections and headed to the counter.

“Fun!” The cashier said with a smile as I placed my six bottles of wine on the register. “Are you having a party?”

“No,” I said maintaining eye contact. “No, I’m not.” And as her smile dropped, I realized that I would never be able to visit said 7-Eleven again. (Oh who am I kidding? I have no shame. I’ll be there next week.)

So, the rules. For my fast food piece, some people were upset that the rules seemed unclear. “Where are the biscuits?” you cried. “Burritos don’t count!” you moaned. So I’m going to be clearer about the rules this time.

Got it?