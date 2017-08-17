The State Fair of Texas is Dr. Frankenstein laboratory of our deep fried and sugar-coated dreams. Last year brought us deep fried Jello balls and smoked bacon margaritas. It was glorious. It was decadent. And you likely needed a cardiogram and a gym membership as soon as the feasting ended.
This year’s iteration of the Big Tex Choice Awards has taken the game up another notch, with a menu of heart-stopping and glucose-spiking deep fried franken-foods. There are some intriguing concoctions this year, along with some head-scratchers. So let’s jump right in and take a look at the ten finalists in the 12th annual Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas.
Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup On A Stick
Right out of the gate we have an innovation in soup. Deep fried chicken noodle soup on a stick (obviously) sounds like a perfect meeting of nostalgic food memory and fair food innovation. Chicken noodle soup doesn’t feel or sound too heavy. The balls are the solid ingredients that you’d find in your average soup. Plus, there’s a handy little tub of chicken soup broth on the side for dipping and plenty of sodium crackers to complete the experience.
I’d be down with a tamale donut and a fried sheet cake for sure! (and by down I mean in the hospital for an angioplasty) Some of the rest seems overkill. I’m surprised there weren’t more exotic meats present? Why not deep fry a kangaroo stuffed in an alligator stuffed in an angus steer?