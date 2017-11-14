Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bill Gates and his wife Melinda are already well known for doing charity work through their foundation and for donating enormous sums of money, such as the $4.6 billion in Microsoft shares donated this August. Now the Gates are putting another $100 million toward a very specific and pressing concern: curing Alzheimer’s disease.

“Any type of treatment would be a huge advance from where we are today […but] the long-term goal has got to be cure,” Bill Gates told CNN, later explaining how the disease hits home for him, as it does for many of us. “Several of the men in my family have this disease. And so, you know, I’ve seen how tough it is. That’s not my sole motivation, but it certainly drew me in.”

In an announcement on his blog, Gates said, “This fact — that people are living longer than ever before — should always be a wonderful thing. But what happens when it’s not?” From there, he points out that people who live into their mid-80s have a 50% chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease, and, in America, it’s the sixth leading cause of death as well as “the only cause of death in the top 10 without any meaningful treatments that becomes more prevalent each year.” People with Alzheimer’s also spend 500% more annually in out-of-pocket health care costs than a person without any form of neurodegeneration.