Bill Nye Talks About The Need For Scientific Literacy In Today’s World

#The Planet: Our Earth, Our Moment
Features Writer
04.26.17

Getty/SXSW

Throughout most of the 1990s, Bill Nye used his half-hour show Bill Nye The Science Guy to educate kids (and adults) about the wonders of basic science. In the years since then, Nye would appear as a talking head on cable news outlets as a staunch defender of facts, regularly asserting his views on the reality of climate change and the value of scientific education.

Earlier this year, a documentary on Nye, Bill Nye: Science Guy had its world premiere at SXSW. It chronicled Nye’s time in television, as well as his return to the spotlight, where he passionately defends the necessity of science in today’s world — despite facing constant opposition. We got the chance to talk to Nye — still sporting a bowtie at 10 o’clock in the morning — about how he hopes to use his popularity to help revitalize America’s interest in scientific literacy.

The world wants science to shape policy!

A post shared by Bill Nye (@billnye) on

TOPICS#The Planet: Our Earth, Our Moment
TAGSBILL NYEsxswThe Planet: Our Earth, Our MomentThe Science Guyuproxx interviews

