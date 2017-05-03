VARD

A Norwegian billionaire named Kjell Inge Røkke just announced plans to give away a massive chunk of his $2 billion fortune and he’s starting by constructing a 182-meter-long yacht. Greedy though it may sound, the future “largest yacht in the world” is actually being built to perform some seriously admirable environmental research missions, like suck up all the plastic in the ocean! The Research Expedition Vessel (REV) is a collaboration with Norway’s World Wildlife Fund and their mission is to preserve our oceans for future generations.

This boat will leave you shook. According to the project website, the vessel will be able to “sail non-stop almost 98% the circumference of the equator.”

It will also be fitted with laboratories, an auditorium, a crane, two helipads, and the capacity to carry as many as 60 scientists with a crew of 40 people. The construction of the boat has been contracted to a shipbuilding and repair company called Vard and it will be designed by Espen Oeino