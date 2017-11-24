Shutterstock

Black Friday is a stressful day for anyone brave enough to venture out into the storm of shoppers. It’s a full-contact, elbows out kind of experience — especially if you want to get the deal of a century on all of your holiday gifts. Between muscling your way through a crowd of tired, angry shoppers for a 90-inch flat screen TV and arm wrestling against an octogenarian for a brand new Kindle Fire, you’ll need a way to let off a little steam and recharge your batteries.

Lucky for you, you can refuel on the cheap by taking advantage of some killer food deals. That’s right, it’s not just the big box stores offering deals today, it’s also the restaurants. Take a look below for some of the best Black Friday food and drink deals around the country.

Applebee’s

The Applebee’s locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Waco, and East Texas will be offering 10 ounce draft beers for only $0.50 today — so you can quench your thirst in between Black Friday sales.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

Every Friday, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s offers a fish and shrimp combo for $9.99 at participating locations.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Today, stop by Black Angus Steakhouse to get a New York Strip Steak Sandwich and any draft beer for only $14.50. This deal includes French fires and coleslaw.

Houlihan’s

The chain restaurant is celebrating Black Friday by offering customers domestic beers for $2, select wines for $3, and Long Island Iced Tea for $5. Also, if you buy $50 in Houlihan’s gift cards, they’ll add $10 for free.

You’ve got enough on your plate this holiday season. Skip the shopping trip and grab $50 in Houlihan’s gift cards and get $10 for yourself. It’s a win-win. Purchase Online Today: https://t.co/sqFaXR14tq pic.twitter.com/Udrm085Isy — Houlihan's (@Houlihans) November 13, 2017

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Get an Earmuffs Burrito Bowl today for only $6.49 at participating locations.