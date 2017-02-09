Michelle Schroeder-Gardner

We’ve all seen the scam emails, tweets, and comments. “I make $7000 dollars a week working from home! Find out how!!!” Or some variation thereof. If you believe that, I always think, then I have a Nigerian prince I’d love to introduce you to.

Which is why, when I heard Michelle Schroeder-Gardner’s story, I had a hard time believing it. The former financial analyst (who started a financial blog called “Making Sense of Cents” for kicks in 2011) now makes over a million dollars a year blogging from home. But Michelle is the real deal. The hard working writer gets over 100,000 dollars a month through of combination of affiliate links, advertising, and offering classes on how to monetize your own blogs.

And she’s insistent that anyone can do the same. In fact, she’s devoted her career to helping people become financially savvy and independent. And it’s hard to argue with her when she’s living proof of what hard work and ingenuity can accomplish.

I talked to Schroeder-Gardner about her financial success and she gave me some tips on how we can all can become millionaires.

1. Pay off your debt as soon as possible.

Unsplash

Schroeder-Gardner’s extensive student debt inspired her to begin blogging. She could either be in debt for most of her life or she could double down, work crazy hours, and become debt free. She opted for the latter. And she recommends doing whatever you have to do to get to a place of financial solvency. Pick up extra jobs and work extra hours. It might be rough for awhile, but that small amount of discomfort will lead to so much happiness and security once you’re debt-free. Schroeder-Gardner picked up all sorts of odd jobs and paid off her debt in less than a year. “I started spending more time on finding ways to make more money, so I devoted more time to my blog to supplement my incomes. I also mystery shopped for other companies, took surveys online, and took part in research studies on the phone. Pretty much … anything I could do to make extra money, and then I threw all that extra money towards my student loan debt. And that helped to pay it off super quickly.”