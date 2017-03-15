How To Eat Like A Pro | The Definitive Guide

A Professional Bodybuilder Is Being Absolutely Savaged After Fat-Shaming A Woman At The Gym

Life & Culture Editor
03.15.17

Unsplash

If there’s one thing we’ve learned in the past couple of months, it’s that it’s no longer to roll into the gym, have yourself a workout, and then mercilessly mock someone whose body you don’t like all over social media. That s*it has consequences, and as bodybuilder Diana Andrews has recently learned, fat-shaming people is no longer a chill thing to do. In fact, making fun of someone who’s just trying to better themselves through exercise? That’s going to cost you thousands of followers and a whole bunch of (well-deserved?) public ridicule.

The story is this: Earlier this month, Andrews went to the gym where she saw something that made her blood boil. No, it wasn’t someone not wiping down a machine after using it — the worst sin, even though paper towels soaked in anti-bacterial soap probably do nothing — or a gym bunny hogging three machines at one time. Instead, what Andrews saw was a woman using her phone while on the treadmill. Her phone. Is it rude and annoying to be chatting at the gym? Sure. Should you invite the person to stop or get a personal trainer involved in your dispute? If you feel like it. But you know what you shouldn’t do? Take pictures of the person, insinuate that they’re busy ordering multiple burgers to eat after their workout (which sounds delicious, so whatever) and then post a series of Instas that include shots of your victim’s backside and the words “love handles” happily emblazoned upon the image.

Guess which thing Andrews did. You’re right:

We don’t know what response Andrews was hoping for but what she got was anything but praise and gratitude. In fact, people came out in droves to make it clear that people like Andrews are exactly the reason that so many people who need to be at the gym aren’t.

Around The Web

TAGSBODY SHAMINGFAT SHAMINGhealthSHAMING
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 day ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP