These Photos From The Bomb Cyclone Will Chill You To The Bone

#Visual Tours #Photography #Disasters
Life Writer
01.04.18 2 Comments

Getty Image

Winter Storm Grayson has moved up the east coast, gone through a “bomb genesis” and is now a “bomb cyclone.” To put that is Simpsons terms, it’s a classic nor’easter meeting a classic so’wester. The sea captain’s all hunkered down.

Or we could just say it’s cold. And snowy.

The storm has already started howling through the concrete and steel canyons of Manhattan, frozen the sea along the Cape Cod coast and dumped snow as far south as Florida (yes, that Florida in the sub-tropics). A state of emergency has been declared in New York as the winds increase and the snow continues to pile up.

All the dark and dreary news aside, locals from Maine to Florida are keeping things light and having a little fun with the winter wonderland that’s being dumped on their domes. We went ahead a compiled some of our favorite shots to keep your spirits up in you’re trapped in the storm or just to remind the rest of us why we don’t live on the East Coast.

Left Coast, Best Coast, yo! Just let us just check fire, tsunami, volcano, and earthquake insurances real quick.

Okay, let’s dive in.

Boston

Getty Image

Boston and the surrounding New England area is likely to get hit hard by this storm. So far the New Englanders and Bostonians are taking things in stride as power outages start rolling across the region.

Never too cold for cold brew ❄️ #whatbombcyclone

A post shared by boston brunch guide (@bostonbrunchguide) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Visual Tours#Photography#Disasters
TAGSDISASTERSphotographySnowvisual toursWeatherwinter storm grayson

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP