Boston Has So Many Wild Bar Fights That They Might Ban All Glassware

02.23.17 37 mins ago

Miramax

Bawstan, this is why you can’t have nice things. The land of Belichick and Big Papi is glass strewn these days. Perhaps fans of the Pats have been partying a little too hard. We get it, Tom Brady is the GOAT and you guys get to celebrate his 5th Super Bowl. Hoist all the drinks you want, just stop using them as weapons.

Have you ever heard of the term “glassed”? This term is very popular in the United Kingdom. Glassing someone is the act of smashing them in the face (or head) with a glass after you finish your drink (or before). It’s definitely not the best way to greet someone and the city of Boston is getting pretty sick of it. Recently, some high-end bars in the city have seen an increase in glassware related incidents.

Recently, two Boston-area bars (Minibar and Bond Lounge) were the site of glass-related fights. In one instance, one patron smashed a bottle over the head of another patron. This happened on New Year’s Eve so it’s fairly likely there was a high level of inebriation (and maybe the Bruins lost). The other incident consisted of one drinker punching and throwing a glass at another patron. No news as to whether or not the argument began because someone was bad mouthing the Splendid Splinter.

Now, this doesn’t seem like a “string” of glass-related violence, but the city is still wicked fed up with it.

