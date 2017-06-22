Shutterstock/UPROXX

It’s been a week for dudes protesting ridiculous dress codes. First, a call center employee fought the powers that be by wearing a dress to work when he wasn’t allowed to wear shorts (the policy was subsequently changed) and now a few charming lads from Devon, England are taking on their school, which has refused them to wear shorts even during a heat wave.

Vice reports that after these dudes were told they had to wear pants regardless of whether climate change is slowly killing the planet or not, they decided to follow the spirit of the law rather than the letter by showing up in uniforms acceptable for the female students (although, to be fair, young women are usually the ones to bear the brunt of oppressive dress code rules). First, only a few boys did it, but as the administration began to take notice more and more boys decided to take part in the protest — especially after one boy was told to change his skirt because it was too short and another was cautioned for his hairy legs, per Devon Live. In order to avoid another such mishap, some boys have even started shaving their legs.