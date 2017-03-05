What Would A Day Without A Woman Be Like?

Brawny’s Putting A Woman On Their Packaging For Women’s History Month

03.05.17 2 hours ago

Brawny/Instagram

March is Women’s History Month and Brawny, the noted paper towel giant, has leaned and is honoring women by launching a campaign called #StrengthHasNoGender. The company has partnered with Walmart and will be switching out their iconic burly lumberjack and putting a woman in the red flannel nationwide.

Brawny launched the campaign with hashtags for social media and a YouTube blitz. They’re “celebrating strong women who inspire us all.” Brawny is also using this platform to raise awareness and financially support women in STEM fields. They’ve partnered with Girls Inc. and donated $75,000 to help school-aged girls pursue STEM-related education. In support of this initiative, they’ve created an ad featuring iconic women from history breaking through glass barriers as well as individual ads featuring women at the top of their respective fields in the STEM world.

TAGSBrawnyFEMINISMPaper TowelsWOMENWomen's History Month
