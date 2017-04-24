The Rise Of BrewDog And What It Means To ‘Sell Out’

BrewDog

James Watt and Martin Dickie founded BrewDog back in 2007, in Scotland with a desire to do things differently.

“We were bored with the industrially brewed lagers and stuffy ales dominating the UK market,” Watt says, “and decided the best way to work around this was to brew the beer that we wanted to drink.”

Seems easy enough, right? What started as a hobby in Dickie’s mom’s garage became a full time job because of a chance encounter with the late, great beer writer, Michael Jackson. “He tried our beer and told us ‘Boys, quit your jobs and start brewing.’ The rest – as they say – is history.”

In the beginning, they brewed tiny batches of beer, filled the bottles by hand, and sold their beers at local markets across Scotland and out of the back of a beat-up van. By 2008, the business seemed poised for something bigger and people felt it — the duo was able to score bank loans for tanks and a bottling machine. Now, the garage is a distant memory. BrewDog has a brewery in Ellon, Scotland and they’re about to build a second brewery and “beer hotel” in Columbus, Ohio. The brand exports to 60 countries and has 50 global bars.

“The mission is still the same as it was that first day in the garage,” Watt explains, “to make other people as passionate about great craft beer as we are.”

That raw passion is why many people were surprised when Watt and Dickie recently announced that they agreed to sell 22% of the company to TSG Consumer Partners (the parent company of Pabst Blue Ribbon and Sweetwater Brewing Company). Craft beer purists believed that the craft beer pioneers were “selling out” — a phrase that is slander in any creative endeavor, but especially in the craft beer community.

Over the past few years, renowned breweries like Goose Island, Ballast Point, and Boulevard have all been purchased by giant conglomerates. Recently, Devils Backbone, the most popular craft brewery in Virginia wasn’t even allowed to attend a craft brew festival (that they were throwing) because they were in the process of being purchased by AB-InBev. Fans feel squeamish about all of this. How can craft brewers champion the indie spirit when they’re funded by massive conglomerates?