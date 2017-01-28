Your wedding day is, aside from the day you have kids or the day that the vending machine gives you two cokes for the price of one, one of the most important days of your life. So it makes sense that anyone getting married would want to look their very best — different for every person — as they walk down the aisle.

For Jennifer Ginley from Liverpool, walking down the aisle while obese was an impossible thought. It was so terrible, in fact, that she didn’t even let her boyfriend propose to her while she weighed 270 pounds.