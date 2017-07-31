Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There are a lot of street artists working right now, but there’s only one Paper Frank. The internationally admired painter and tattoo artist has signature steez that utilizes large, simple shapes, and is, in many ways, the result of a practical consideration — because Paper Frank is colorblind and has incredibly poor eyesight, both of which affect the way he sees the world.

“I see stuff,” he says, “like you see stuff a weird way, and you and the rest of the world, I don’t know what’s wrong with y’all.”

Does this sound like a man who would let his disability get in the way of his hustle? Nahhhh, instead, he paves his own path and has discovered his unique voice.