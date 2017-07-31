Meet Paper Frank, A Colorblind Street Artist With A Truly Unique Creative Vision

Presented By
Brisk

There are a lot of street artists working right now, but there’s only one Paper Frank. The internationally admired painter and tattoo artist has signature steez that utilizes large, simple shapes, and is, in many ways, the result of a practical consideration — because Paper Frank is colorblind and has incredibly poor eyesight, both of which affect the way he sees the world.

“I see stuff,” he says, “like you see stuff a weird way, and you and the rest of the world, I don’t know what’s wrong with y’all.”

Does this sound like a man who would let his disability get in the way of his hustle? Nahhhh, instead, he paves his own path and has discovered his unique voice.

"No Love Allowed" 5 points Atlanta Ga

A post shared by PaperFrank's Workshop (@paperfrank) on

Around The Web

TAGSBriskstreet art

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 4 hours ago 2 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 5 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 6 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 7 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP