In what’s perhaps the inevitable reaction to its Super Bowl spot and its pro-immigration message, an attempt to boycott Budweiser is burgeoning on Twitter. But like the Starbucks boycott before it, Trump supporters might find themselves unable to fight the free market.
The first problem is pretty simple: Budweiser, and its products, are absolutely everywhere. Bud Light and Budweiser, between them, move nearly 400 million cases of beer in America every single year. Bud Light, for that matter, dwarfs its closest competitor, Coors Light, with more than twice the sales. Budweiser is so pervasive, you can even get a Bud at Coors Field.
The second problem is who brews it. Budweiser is brewed and sold by AB InBev, the largest brewer in the world, which owns 28.4% of the beer market. In addition to Bud, they own Michelob, Natural Light, LaBatt’s, Rolling Rock, St. Pauli Girl, Stella Artois, Shock Top, Busch, Goose Island, and even more around the world. If you drink beers, you’ve probably had an AB InBev product at least once in your life.
It’s always worth looking at who’s behind a boycott. But it’s also worth remembering a boycott only works if those involved are willing to commit all the way down. Banning Starbucks over immigration doesn’t mean much when it’s almost impossible to get coffee itself without importing it, for example. So while everyone has a right to decide where their money goes, they should also know what they’re signing up for.
Just drink High Life.
nope, that’s AB Inbev
nope miller is not owned by ABInbev
High Life is made by Miller Brewing Company which is a subsidiary of MillerCoors who is a subsidiary of Molson Coors Brewing who was in a Few Good Men with Kevin Bacon.
@Fadeproof – I laughed. Now do Rolling Rock.
@c dub you’re about 4 months behind the times. Catch up
nope you are
SABMiller split and sold miller to coors/molson and sam adams to inbev
This should be the standard disclaimer about any boycott. The majority of them are ineffective.
When AB sold out, I made a personal decision to severely reduce my consumption of AB products until they bought SABMiller and now I just fucking give up.
AB Inbev is a Belgium company
This is why I make my own beer. I don’t give a shit if anybody boycotts it and I support AB InBev as little as possible.
Wait…does this mean I need to drink shitty beer now?
I don’t give a fuck about the ban or the ad, I just came here to stress that Budweiser and Bud Light are awful beers, regardless of petty political bullshit.
Damn right. Miller Highlife and Miller Lite is where its at.
This. Miller Lite is an amazing product for what it is.
True story!
@Fartkiss Re: the sale to AB Inbev “As per the agreement with the regulators prior to the 2016 sale, the company sold to Molson Coors full ownership of the Miller brand portfolio outside of the U.S. and Puerto Rico for US$12 billion. Molson Coors also retained “the rights to all of the brands currently in the MillerCoors portfolio for the U.S. and Puerto Rico, including Redd’s and import brands such as Peroni, Grolsch and Pilsner Urquell.”
Awesome I didn’t realize that SABMiller dumped the Miller brands like that as part of the deal. I stand corrected and now I feel better about switching to Coors and Keystone.
Hopefully they’l just drink bleach instead.
I know America has a reputation for drinking shit beer but, damn…. that is an astonishing amount of Bud Light.
Do they give it away for free or something?
Most Americans drink to get drunk. You can put down a lot of Bud Lights in one sitting, A LOT. Being a proud St. Louisan, I pretty much have to drink Anheuser-Busch products (but I will opt for Budweiser against the Bud Light.) Still, a lot of local/craft brewers continue to rise. My favorite, and go-to, is, another St. Louis local brewer, Schlafly.
But everywhere carries Bud Light and Budweiser, so you can get it anywhere. I see Bud Light’s popularity as a combination of availability (it’s everywhere) and just about any household has some to give it (I don’t turn down a free beer), drunks can drink a lot of it, and the casual drinker drinks it because they don’t drink often and it goes down easy.
Do these inbreds honestly think they can make a dent in InBev sales?
Fuck Budweiser, I’ll just drink Bud Light instead.
*pries off bottle cap of a Creemore Springs, takes a chug* “Ahhh…”