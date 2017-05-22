How To Build A Better Whiskey Collection This Summer, For Under $400

Hakushu/Angel

So, you think you can’t build a fully stocked whiskey bar without taking out a second mortgage on your house? Well, you’re wrong. You can afford bottles of single malt Scotch, blended Scotch, bourbon, rye, Irish, Japanese, and Canadian without breaking the bank.

Sure, you can easily drop hundreds of dollars on that bottle of Pappy Van Winkle you’ve always dreamed of or you can spend under $400 and build yourself a complete swoon-worthy whiskey collection.

Single Malt Scotch – Aberfeldy 12

今晩は #寝る前の一杯🥃 #Scotch Whisky #Single Malt Whisky #aberfeldy12 A post shared by wara (@wara1025) on May 4, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

Fans of Dewar’s already know about the magical liquid that is Aberfeldy. This 12 year old version of the award-winning single malt isn’t top shelf, but that doesn’t matter because it’s pretty darn close. This whisky is smooth and fruity and exceptionally balanced.

Price – $35