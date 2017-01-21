This Street Artist Captures The Innocent Moments Of Childhood

01.21.17 2 hours ago

Bumblebeelovesyou

Star street artist Bumblebeelovesyou doesn’t make art to shock or horrify you. He doesn’t want to make you cringe. Instead, he looks to make people happy and create a sense of nostalgia. He wants to remind us all of the creativity and joy of youth — through whimsical murals of children exploring the world. In short: He’s all about the message in his pseudonym. He loves his fans and wants them to love his art. If he can make people smile as they drive or walk past his work, then he feels like he’s done his job.

I spoke to Bumblebee recently and we talked about the delight he takes in his career and reaching people, the nature of losing our youthful dreams, and how to hold on to the magic of childhood.

Bumblebeelovesyou

How did you choose the name Bumblebeelovesyou?

You know what, Bumblebee was a nickname in high school that I kind of forgot about. When I started to make art, I would always focus on coding brands and making a brand and making something identifiable. I went through a few names before I settled on my old high school nickname. And the “Loves You” part was a way to research my work. I decided to add that because if you Google “Bumble Bee” you just get bees. I needed a way to differentiate my name. I think that it was a positive.

I don’t know why, but I just liked it.

Bumblebeelovesyou

