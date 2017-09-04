The annual Burning Man festival featured tragedy near the end of their 2017 event. During Saturday night’s burning ceremony that sees the giant wooden effigy set ablaze, 41-year-old Aaron Joel Mitchell broke through security and ran directly into the flames. According to The Guardian, the structure itself hampered attempts to rescue Mitchell and rescue crews had to wait until the structure had collapsed to provide aid to the victim:

Jerry Allen, the sheriff of Pershing county in Nevada, estimated there were about 50,000 people present when the festival’s crew of firefighters pulled Mitchell out of the blaze. He was airlifted to the UC Davis hospital burn centre in California, but died on Sunday morning. The sheriff said doctors confirmed Mitchell was not under the influence of alcohol, but a toxicology report is pending.

“We don’t know if it was intentional on his part or if it was just kind of induced by drugs. We’re not sure of that yet,” Allen said.