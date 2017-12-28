Getty Image

This week we’re off to one of the most unique cities in the nation — known for its famous beignets, multicultural roots, and the French Quarter, which lies at the center of it all. That’s right friends, we’re headed to New Orleans. NOLA. The Big Easy. The birthplace of jazz, and of course, home of the annual celebration known as Mardi Gras.

With so many places to see, eat, drink, and party, we needed a specialist with lots of New Orleans expertise. So we called in Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. Not surprisingly, the man came to play — sharing the best of the city and not holding back on the insider tips.

The 3X Pro Bowler has called New Orleans home since being drafted by the Saints in 2011 and has fully immersed himself in the culture of the city. Coming from Arizona where “there’s no such thing as hunting or mudding,” Jordan has grown to love the bayous, the po’ boys, and most of all the beignets of New Orleans.

“To talk about what is the experience of New Orleans,” he says, “you almost have to eat your way through most of these experiences.”

We’re 100% down for that approach. Let’s get started!

MOST NEW ORLEANS THING TO DO

Walking The Streets

Walking Bourbon or the French Quarter for the good music. Or even the streets like Royal Street. Talking about how rich this place is in terms of food — you can go down Magazine Street and find so many eclectic places. And those little stores that you know sorta remind you of being in New Orleans. Like the infamous artist who paints the little blue dog around here.

When you talk about food… I’m going to bring up food no less than 30 times in this conversation, because there’s Italian, that Cajun/Creole, BBQ, there’s ramen, there’s great places all around New Orleans. Even if you take a bayou tour, after the bayou tour you’re going to go to Café Du Monde for hot chocolate and beignets or a po’ boy.