Getty Image

The Girls Guides of Canada, the Canadian equivalent of the Girl Scouts of America, has put a pause on all future trips to the U.S., citing their diverse membership and low-key calling us bigots. The move is yet another example of the broader travel data and trends we’ve seen since Donald Trump’s travel ban was first issued — with all evidence suggesting a tourism slowdown.

The Girl Guides stated that they don’t want to put any member’s safety in jeopardy by crossing over the border, and sounded pretty reasonable doing so:

“At Girl Guides of Canada, we know our members value the safe, inclusive and accepting space that Guiding provides. These values are reflected in all we do, including the Girl Guide travel experiences we offer girls and women. While the United States is a frequent destination for Guiding trips, the ability of all our members to equally enter this country is currently uncertain…This was a very difficult decision to make. We hope that members will appreciate this reflects our commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunities for all girls and women.”

BOOM! Travel ban roasted.

The group stated that they’re not approving trips of over or under 72-hours, connecting flights through the U.S., and a planned summer trip to California is being relocated. The Guardian noted some Canadian schools are thinking about eliminating trips to the U.S. as well.

Trump had been adamant about fortifying the country’s southern border, but people entering the country from Canada also have reason for pause. The Guardian noted that Canadian citizen Fadwa Alaoui was barred from entering the U.S. in February after officials grilled her about her Muslim faith. Only a few weeks later, Canadian citizen Manpreet Kooner (who is of Indian descent) was told she now needs an immigrant visa to come to the U.S.

Trump recently retooled his travel ban order, but it might not be enough to stop a full tourism train wreck. Reminder: That means a lot of money.

(Via The Guardian & Girl Guides of Canada)