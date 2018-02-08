How Candy Hearts Became The Candy Of Love

Uproxx

Candy has a way of sneaking into most of our holiday traditions. Easter isn’t Easter without chocolate eggs and bunnies. Candy canes are symbolic of Christmas. We gorge ourselves on candy corn every Halloween, and, of course, on President’s Day we each consume a life-sized chocolate bust of Abraham Lincoln’s head.

But perhaps no holiday is more synonymous with the sweet stuff than Valentine’s Day. Flowers, jewelry, and candy are its core tenets. Expected by lovers far and wide, they’re the classics that you can never go wrong with. And while chocolate is fine, no candy is as perfect (or as iconic) for the occasion as the candy heart.

There’s a sweet nostalgia surrounding these crunchy, pastel candies. We traded them in elementary school and middle school, nervously worrying that we might come on a little too strong with a crush. We giggled when a friend was given a “Kiss me” heart, all while pretending we’d totally kissed someone before. Some of us (not naming names; definitely doesn’t rhyme with Schmallison Scmanchez) wouldn’t get our first kiss until we were 16, so this gossip seemed extra exciting.

Yes, for many of us, candy hearts were the height of flirting. And absolutely as far as the interaction went. That’s a lot of heavy lifting for a candy — conveying all your heart’s desires in two short words. Twitter is like:

“Guess what? We got millions of people to express themselves in only 140 characters!”

And candy hearts are like:

“140 characters? That’s cute. Hold my beer.”