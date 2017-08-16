What Are Cannabis Terpenes And Why Are Brewers Adding them To Beer?

Shutterstock/Uproxx

If you’re the kind of person who enjoys smoking weed and drinking beer, today is your lucky day. That’s because you can now buy beer infused with cannabis. That’s right, your two favorite vices are together at last. Okay, that’s all well and good. But, you’re probably wondering “will it get me high?” The short answer is: No. At this point, mass-marketed Cannabis-infused beers don’t actually contain any THC. But, they do taste like marijuana, which is an interesting start.

At present, cannabis-infused beer is made with terpenes, these are the compounds that give marijuana its stinky, pungent smell. Surprisingly, the actual THC (the part that gets you high) doesn’t have a smell at all. To make their current line of weed-beers, brewers take selected terpenes and add them into the hopping process to give the beer a subtle, dank weed-like flavor. Just this week, California-based brewery Lagunitas announced that it was releasing one of these beers in its home state.

Only available on tap at various locations in the Golden State, SuperCritical is a collaboration between Lagunitas and CannaCraft’s AbsoluteXtracts. Brewed with Yakima hops and cannabis terpenes from northern California, this beer is 6.6% sticky icky goodness and is the newest addition to Lagunitas’ “One-Hitter” series.