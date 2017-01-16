Get To Know The Soon-To-Be Record Holder For Traveling To Every Country On Earth

01.16.17 29 mins ago

Cassie De Pecol

Cassie De Pecol doesn’t do things the easy way. When she decided to travel to the world, she didn’t just hit the same countries every other traveler visits. She decided to see all of them.

Every single sovereign nation in the on earth. And she’s going to be the fastest person ever and first woman to do so.

It’s an incredibly ambitious goal, but one that Cassie is more than capable of finishing. In fact she’s nearly done. She’s visited 193 countries so far, and she’s done so with grace and compassion. See, Cassie isn’t just traveling with the “let’s party” mindset of many 20-something wanderers, she’s intent on changing the world.

As she traverses the globe, she works to promote peace through sustainable tourism. She’s so passionate about this cause that she’s spent time in dozens of countries speaking on the topic. She’s driven to help people and the environment and her travels reflect that passion.

I caught up with Cassie just before she jetted off to visit the final three countries on her list.

Cassie De Pecol

TAGSadventureCassie De PecolExpedition 196the mad onesTRAVEL

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP