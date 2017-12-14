Shutterstock

The Expert Committee on Drug Dependence (ECDD) met last month to review psychoactive substances (including new synthetics) and make recommendations about their safety. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced their endorsement of certain recommendations resulting from that meeting. Cannabidiol (CBD) — a marijuana derivative which does not seem to have the intoxicating effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — was among the substances about which the WHO released new recommendations: