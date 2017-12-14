Marijuana Derivative Cannabidiol (CBD) Could Treat Epilepsy And Is Unlikely To Be Addictive, Says The WHO

The Expert Committee on Drug Dependence (ECDD) met last month to review psychoactive substances (including new synthetics) and make recommendations about their safety. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced their endorsement of certain recommendations resulting from that meeting. Cannabidiol (CBD) — a marijuana derivative which does not seem to have the intoxicating effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — was among the substances about which the WHO released new recommendations:

Recent evidence from animal and human studies shows that [CBD’s] use could have some therapeutic value for seizures due to epilepsy and related conditions. Current evidence also shows that cannabidiol is not likely to be abused or create dependence as for other cannabinoids (such as Tetra Hydro Cannabinol (THC), for instance). The ECDD therefore concluded that current information does not justify scheduling of cannabidiol and postponed a fuller review of cannabidiol preparations to May 2018, when the committee will undertake a comprehensive review of cannabis and cannabis related substances.

