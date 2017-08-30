If You’re In Chicago, You Can Have Chance The Rapper Grill Your Chicken For Charity Next Week

#Chance The Rapper #Food
Life Writer
08.30.17

SocialWorks

Chance the Rapper is no stranger to charitable ways. He helped found the youth charity SocialWorks, whose goal is to empower the youth of Chicago through the arts, education, civic engagement, and positivity. SocialWorks and Chance have given back to Chicago with backpack giveaways for kids and million dollar donations to the public school system. Now, Chance and SocialWorks are teaming up with Nando’s Chicken to help Chicago’s public schools once again.

The 12th Nando’s to open in Chicago will be donating all of the food proceeds from their grand opening between September 5th to 7th directly to Chicago public schools and Lil Chano from 79th will be on hand, grilling up the brand’s famous peri-peri chicken.

Nando’s VP of marketing, Sepanta Bagherpour, said in a press release, “we can’t think of a better ambassador to help Nando’s celebrate the Grand Opening of our flagship Chicago location and to help support public education in a city we love.” This is par for the course for the South African chain. Nando’s has raised over $225,000 through their opening-week charity drives across the country.

On September 5th, Chance is trading in his burger skills to make Nando’s famously spicy chicken. He’ll also talk about Chicago’s public schools and maybe even throw down a verse or two. Chance elaborated in a press release why he’s down with the Peri-Peri joint’s ethos, “Nando’s has a history of supporting public schools and community non-profits when they open new restaurants, which I really admire.” Chance also notes that Nando’s makes “damn good chicken.”

If you want to check out Chance The Rapper for free and eat some amazing chicken, you can do so on the 5th at 117 East Lake Street in Chicago from six to eight PM.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chance The Rapper#Food
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERCHARITYchicagochickenFOODNANDOSpeople doing goodPUBLIC SCHOOLS

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 6 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP