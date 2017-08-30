SocialWorks

Chance the Rapper is no stranger to charitable ways. He helped found the youth charity SocialWorks, whose goal is to empower the youth of Chicago through the arts, education, civic engagement, and positivity. SocialWorks and Chance have given back to Chicago with backpack giveaways for kids and million dollar donations to the public school system. Now, Chance and SocialWorks are teaming up with Nando’s Chicken to help Chicago’s public schools once again.

The 12th Nando’s to open in Chicago will be donating all of the food proceeds from their grand opening between September 5th to 7th directly to Chicago public schools and Lil Chano from 79th will be on hand, grilling up the brand’s famous peri-peri chicken.

Nando’s VP of marketing, Sepanta Bagherpour, said in a press release, “we can’t think of a better ambassador to help Nando’s celebrate the Grand Opening of our flagship Chicago location and to help support public education in a city we love.” This is par for the course for the South African chain. Nando’s has raised over $225,000 through their opening-week charity drives across the country.

Meet me at @NandosUSA Michigan Ave opening. I’m grilling on 9/5 @ 6pm to #SupportCPS & raise $ for @SocialWorks_Chi pic.twitter.com/AxNhpl1w5L — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) August 29, 2017

On September 5th, Chance is trading in his burger skills to make Nando’s famously spicy chicken. He’ll also talk about Chicago’s public schools and maybe even throw down a verse or two. Chance elaborated in a press release why he’s down with the Peri-Peri joint’s ethos, “Nando’s has a history of supporting public schools and community non-profits when they open new restaurants, which I really admire.” Chance also notes that Nando’s makes “damn good chicken.”

If you want to check out Chance The Rapper for free and eat some amazing chicken, you can do so on the 5th at 117 East Lake Street in Chicago from six to eight PM.