Channing Tatum Talks About His Mischievous New Vodka Brand

Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com

You might know C-Tates from his twerkingest film roles. He’s played an undercover police officer pretending to be a high school student, a half man/half dog alien, and a male exotic dancer. Well, now he’s decided to play a new role: vodka brand owner. And he’s not just acting like he enjoys vodka. He really does.

The vodka, called Born and Bred Vodka, is a collaboration between the Book of Life actor and the Grand Teton Distillery in Driggs, Idaho. The 80-proof vodka is made from glacial water from the Grand Teton Mountains and Idaho potatoes (obviously). It’s distilled twenty-five times — a true a passion project for chisel-jawed actor.