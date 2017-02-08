How To Eat Like A Pro | The Definitive Guide

Channing Tatum Talks About His Mischievous New Vodka Brand

02.08.17 59 mins ago

Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com

You might know C-Tates from his twerkingest film roles. He’s played an undercover police officer pretending to be a high school student, a half man/half dog alien, and a male exotic dancer. Well, now he’s decided to play a new role: vodka brand owner. And he’s not just acting like he enjoys vodka. He really does.

The vodka, called Born and Bred Vodka, is a collaboration between the Book of Life actor and the Grand Teton Distillery in Driggs, Idaho. The 80-proof vodka is made from glacial water from the Grand Teton Mountains and Idaho potatoes (obviously). It’s distilled twenty-five times — a true a passion project for chisel-jawed actor.

Grand Teton Distillery

TAGSCHANNING TATUMDRINKSspiritsVODKA

Around The Web

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

02.07.17 1 day ago 14 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP