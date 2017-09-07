You Can Absolutely Afford These Insanely Cheap Shoulder Season Flights

Shutterstock

The low season of travel is upon us. Between now and the December holidays airlines will be competing to get your tourism dollars with bargain basement airfares. Right now is the perfect time to score a big travel win and snag a super cheap deal. If you’re willing to fly on certain days between now and March, you’re in luck. Prices are as low as $40 each way around Europe and there are some serious discounts for flights around America, too.

Let’s jump into a few options!

WOWAir

Iceland’s WOWAir is changing the game when it comes to discount air travel between the USA and Europe. The budget carrier just announced a new route between Dallas and Iceland. That gives WOWAir 13 destinations in the US to choose from to get those cheap seats.

Right now you there’s a slew of tickets from American cities to European cities for $99 each way (although some of the deals are for next summer). Flights go up only incrementally from there. You can chase Jon Snow and snag a ticket from LA to Reykjavik for only $129 each way.

