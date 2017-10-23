How To Ski Internationally On A Domestic Budget This Winter

Getty Image

I didn’t grow up skiing, and when I decided to learn as an adult, I severely underestimated how difficult it would be. I thought I’d click on a pair of skis and some kind of instinct would kick in. Then I’d be able to shred with my friends in no time. It never occurred to me that I’d spend days on the bunny slopes, just trying to get to the bottom without falling down. And while most of this was my fault — I have very minimal athletic ability and am overly optimistic when it comes to trying new things — some of it wasn’t my fault.

Apparently, the East Coast isn’t the best place to learn how to ski — especially near New York City, where I live. Most of the mountains rely on fake snow, which is typically incredibly slushy or dangerously icy. According to my ski instructor, if I really wanted to learn I’d either have to go west or head to Europe. I laughed when I heard this. Skiing in Europe seemed like a far off fantasy. My concept of the kind of accommodations required for a European ski trip were those only suited for royalty or the rich kids of Instagram.

That is, until an accidental click of a seemingly spammy email lead me to learn about tiny little ski village called Valmorel.

Valmorel is in the Tarentaise Valley in France’s Savoie region — a mountaintop village that was only established in 1976, and is a haven for both beginner and advanced skiers alike. With a ton of blue and green trails, in addition to red and black, there are pretty sweet conditions and unbeatable views. The town is also home to a few chic chalet-style resorts (which makes perfect sense), and one Club Med (which sounds nonsensical).