How To Ski Internationally On A Domestic Budget This Winter

I didn’t grow up skiing, and when I decided to learn as an adult, I severely underestimated how difficult it would be. I thought I’d click on a pair of skis and some kind of instinct would kick in. Then I’d be able to shred with my friends in no time. It never occurred to me that I’d spend days on the bunny slopes, just trying to get to the bottom without falling down. And while most of this was my fault — I have very minimal athletic ability and am overly optimistic when it comes to trying new things — some of it wasn’t my fault.
Apparently, the East Coast isn’t the best place to learn how to ski — especially near New York City, where I live. Most of the mountains rely on fake snow, which is typically incredibly slushy or dangerously icy. According to my ski instructor, if I really wanted to learn I’d either have to go west or head to Europe. I laughed when I heard this. Skiing in Europe seemed like a far off fantasy. My concept of the kind of accommodations required for a European ski trip were those only suited for royalty or the rich kids of Instagram.
That is, until an accidental click of a seemingly spammy email lead me to learn about tiny little ski village called Valmorel.
Valmorel is in the Tarentaise Valley in France’s Savoie region — a mountaintop village that was only established in 1976, and is a haven for both beginner and advanced skiers alike. With a ton of blue and green trails, in addition to red and black, there are pretty sweet conditions and unbeatable views. The town is also home to a few chic chalet-style resorts (which makes perfect sense), and one Club Med (which sounds nonsensical).
Before booking, I decided to check my impulse buy against the competition. A direct flight to Aspen and it was $150 more than my Geneva flight (plus no luggage and no WINE!). Once I had that information in front of me, it became a no brainer. I was going to France for a long weekend, and at the very least, I knew I’d get a passport stamp, some ski-vibe Instagrams and access to a few buffets…if not a positively memorable ski experience.
Here’s what I learned along the way:
Valmorel is actually as beautiful as advertised
The ride from Geneva to Valmorel was stunning. I didn’t sleep on my overnight flight and was so exhausted when I landed that I fully planned on passing out in the van. Instead, I stayed awake the whole time — because it was the most gorgeous, naturally serene, picturesque collection of towns and snowy topped mountains and trees covered in snow that I’d ever seen in my entire life.
“The setting of this ski town is very special” — that’s what I kept saying to myself along the ride, I felt lucky to be there, immediately. The pictures on the Club Med website are not stock photos of serene winter towns. Immediately, it was clear things were as advertised.
