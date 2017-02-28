The Priciest Restaurants In The USA

Science: Never Mind, Cheese Is Terrible For You

02.28.17 54 mins ago

Shutterstock

It seems like there’s a new study (or expert) disproving a similar study (or expert) every week. You may want to sit down for this, one, though, because today we’re talking about cheese. But wait, cheese is good for you, right? We have evidence that eating it will make you live longer. It’s also full of calcium and, when fermented, contains good bacteria and fatty acids. Something so good can’t be bad, right?

Nope! Eating cheese is still not a good idea. Once again science has let us down. Put down that plate of macaroni and cheese and get your cheese steak sans cheese because, according to science, cheese is bad for us again.

Dr. Neal Barnard, an adjunct associate professor of medicine at George Washington University, really wants us to stop eating cheese. In fact, not only does he want us to stop eating cheese, he believes that everyone should be eating a vegan diet (crazy right?). And Barnard has spent years studies the health affects of vegan versus non-vegan (fun, tasty food) diets.

