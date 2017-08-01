The Cheesecake Factory Racked Up Awards For 2017’s Unhealthiest Foods

Shutterstock/UPROXX

Listen, let’s have a talk. You know that The Cheesecake Factory like cookies, is a “sometimes food,” right? Like maybe twice a year, tops. Three times if it’s someone’s birthday or you’re in a really strange new town and want to feel like you’re at home. That’s fine, but you know it’s bad for you, right? It’s really bad. And you never roll in thinking you’re going to ruin your entire metabolism, but suddenly the salad you were going to eat turns into a deep-fried appetizer, alcoholic milkshake, an entree the size of a small principality in Europe, and a dessert, which will have Wilford Brimley cantering over to talk to you about diabeetus.

So, listen: It’s really good. It’s my favorite restaurant. But it’s not healthy. And the Center for Science in the Public Interest’s Xtreme Eating Awards, which “honor” dishes at chain restaurants that will make you fatter (at best) and send you to the ER (at worst) has named two of The Cheesecake Factory’s offerings as top culprits in taking your heart, if not your money (prices are very reasonable, TBH).

What should you absolutely avoid if you do decide to stop by The Factory after a long day of shopping at your favorite galleria? In the entree category, we’ve got the Pasta Napoletana, which sounds classy and refined but is really a meat-lovers pizza masquerading as a pasta because why not take something that’s already perfectly good and turn it into something embarrassing to eat on a date?