The Cheetos Pop-Up Restaurant Hitting NYC Looks Equal Parts Crazy And Delicious

#Food
08.08.17 27 mins ago

Cheetos are a mutant orange snack blessing sent down from junk food heaven to make the human struggle just a tad more bearable. Cheetos are also something that doesn’t exactly scream glamour when you’re shovelling them into your face while watching Deadly Women reruns. (I might be projecting here.) In a bid to give off a slightly more sophisticated image, Cheetos is going gourmet with their cheese curl brand for a few days.

Steady your nerves for the culinary curiosity that is The Spotted Cheetah. New York City will play host to this pop-up restaurant (from August 15-17) that is completely Cheetos-driven. Food Network star Anne Burrell takes on the role of chef at the limited time eatery. Menu items include Purrfectly Fried Green Tomatoes, Cheetos Mix-ups Crusted Chicken Milanese and Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheesecake. It sounds a little strange on paper, but the shots of the Cheetos cuisine are ridiculously tempting. Especially considering that you’ll probably be allowed to choose something other than Cheeto Juice or cheetah blood as your beverage.

If you’re game to hoover up Cheeto-style crepes and grilled cheese, The Spotted Cheetah (not a niche strip club) is taking reservations. You may need to bring Wet Naps if you have to go somewhere fancy after. Mind you, what could be fancier than a Cheeto restaurant run by a snack food mascot with wicked ‘tude? Eat it, Batman’s house!

